DU inter-dept Football kick starts

The University of Dhaka Inter-department football tournament 2022-23 commenced on August 10 at the central sports ground of the university with the match between the Department of Japanese Studies and the Department of Arabic. DU Vice-chancellor Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the event as the chief guest. Professor of the university Physical Education Centre Dr. Asim Sarkar delivered the welcome speech during the inauguration program presided over by the President of DU Football Committee Professor Dr. Mohammad Bahauddin. The event resumed after a long gap due to Covid-19 pandemic. photo: Observer DESK