Tigers secure consolidating victory in 400th ODI



Bangladesh's Afif Hossain plays a shot during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at the Harare Sports Club on August 10, 2022. photo: AFP

Sikandar Raza came to toss as the Zimbabwe's 3rd captain during the ongoing series. Regular skipper Craig Ervine ruled out due to injury and wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva led Zimbabweans in first two matches of the ODI series, who was rested to place in pipelined wicketkeeper Clive Madande.

Hosts however, won the toss for the 3rd consecutive time in the series and decided to chase once again. Bangladesh openers also got a good start once again until Tamim Iqbal's unlucky run out on 19. Bangladesh were 41 then.

Couple more quick departure sent the guests in danger. Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim both returned to the dugout for respective ducks. Mahmudullah came and was very slow in rotating strikes who managed to score 39 off 69. But Anamul Haque had been phenomenal with the bat and picked-up his 2nd half century in the series. He chipped in with 76 off 71 with six rope-kissing shots and sent the ball to the crowd for four times.

Afif Hossain Dhrubo, the hero of the match, did the rest for Bangladesh with the bat. His unbeaten innings of 85 off 81 with six boundaries and couple of over boundaries without any support from the other end, gave guests a decent total of 256 for nine. Mehidy Hasan Miraz among the rest batters scored 14 runs, Taijul Islam managed five and the last three batters Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman and Ebadot Hossain failed to open account.

Luke Jongwe and Brad Evans shared two wickets each while Richard Ngarava and Sikandar Raza took one wicket respectively.

Zimbabwe in reply, started to lose wickets from the very first over as Hasan Mahmud struck to pick up the wicket of Takudzwanashe Kaitano yet before opening the account. Miraz joined the party to claim the wicket of another opener Tadiwanashe Marumani in the following over. The host lost top five batters within powerplay as Sikandar Raza, the man on song, accompanied a golden duck, Wessly Madhevere scored one, Madane scored 24, Tony Munyonga 13, Jongwe 15 and Evans collected two runs. The 68-run partnership between batter number 10 and 11 helped hosts to minimize the gap. Ngarava was unbeaten on 34 off 26 while Victor Nyauchi, the jack, got out on 26 off 32. Zimbabwe thereafter, were wrapped up on 151 runs in 32.2 overs.

Mustafizur Rahman hauled four wickets for 17 runs while Ebadot and Taijul picked two wickets each. Hasan Mahmud and Mehidy Miraz shared the rest between them.

Afif named the Player of the Match for his brilliant knock while Sikandar Raza adjudged the Player of the series for 252 runs with the bat and five wickets with the ball.











After losing first two matches, Bangladesh smashed hosts Zimbabwe by 105 runs in the 3rd and the last clash of the three-match ODI series on Wednesday at Harare Sports Ground and avoided whitewash. It was the 400th ODI match for the Tigers.Sikandar Raza came to toss as the Zimbabwe's 3rd captain during the ongoing series. Regular skipper Craig Ervine ruled out due to injury and wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva led Zimbabweans in first two matches of the ODI series, who was rested to place in pipelined wicketkeeper Clive Madande.Hosts however, won the toss for the 3rd consecutive time in the series and decided to chase once again. Bangladesh openers also got a good start once again until Tamim Iqbal's unlucky run out on 19. Bangladesh were 41 then.Couple more quick departure sent the guests in danger. Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim both returned to the dugout for respective ducks. Mahmudullah came and was very slow in rotating strikes who managed to score 39 off 69. But Anamul Haque had been phenomenal with the bat and picked-up his 2nd half century in the series. He chipped in with 76 off 71 with six rope-kissing shots and sent the ball to the crowd for four times.Afif Hossain Dhrubo, the hero of the match, did the rest for Bangladesh with the bat. His unbeaten innings of 85 off 81 with six boundaries and couple of over boundaries without any support from the other end, gave guests a decent total of 256 for nine. Mehidy Hasan Miraz among the rest batters scored 14 runs, Taijul Islam managed five and the last three batters Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman and Ebadot Hossain failed to open account.Luke Jongwe and Brad Evans shared two wickets each while Richard Ngarava and Sikandar Raza took one wicket respectively.Zimbabwe in reply, started to lose wickets from the very first over as Hasan Mahmud struck to pick up the wicket of Takudzwanashe Kaitano yet before opening the account. Miraz joined the party to claim the wicket of another opener Tadiwanashe Marumani in the following over. The host lost top five batters within powerplay as Sikandar Raza, the man on song, accompanied a golden duck, Wessly Madhevere scored one, Madane scored 24, Tony Munyonga 13, Jongwe 15 and Evans collected two runs. The 68-run partnership between batter number 10 and 11 helped hosts to minimize the gap. Ngarava was unbeaten on 34 off 26 while Victor Nyauchi, the jack, got out on 26 off 32. Zimbabwe thereafter, were wrapped up on 151 runs in 32.2 overs.Mustafizur Rahman hauled four wickets for 17 runs while Ebadot and Taijul picked two wickets each. Hasan Mahmud and Mehidy Miraz shared the rest between them.Afif named the Player of the Match for his brilliant knock while Sikandar Raza adjudged the Player of the series for 252 runs with the bat and five wickets with the ball.