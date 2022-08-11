BCB eyeing Hathu's aggression for national team

Video
Thursday, 11 August, 2022
Published : Thursday, 11 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Bipin Dani

Former coach Chandika Hathurusingha may again be associated with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
The indications from the BCB that the 54-year-old former all rounder Chandika Hathurusingha, who was associated with the Bangladesh team (2014-2017) had an aggressive approach to the game and their current head coach Russell Domingo and his support staff is lacking in this aspect of the game.
"We feel (Sri Lanka's) Chandika can motivate players in the right way", the BCB's Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Yunus believes.
"The support staff is very dedicated but maybe their way of coaching is different. Some coaches are aggressive, some aren't. You talk about Hathurusingha. He has the aggressive style we need. Our head coach Domingo is a very knowledgeable coach, but he is not that aggressive. We want that aggression", he is reported to have said.
"We feel Chandika can motivate players in the right way. Tell (players) to have an aggressive attitude on the field. I think there lies the difference", he said.
It is learnt that the current foreign coaching staff, who were to go on a short vacation after the ongoing Zimbabwe tour have been summoned in Bangladesh for the discussions and the decision on continuation of them may be taken after the Asia Cup.  
Despite repeated attempts, Chandika Hathurusingha didn't respond to the calls in Australia and therefore no confirmation could be obtained on whether there has been a formal approach by the BCB in this regard.
After coaching the Sri Lankan team last, he has not been associated with any national team.








