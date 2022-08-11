Video
FSIBL inks an agreement with Robi

Published : Thursday, 11 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Desk

First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) signed an agreement with Robi Mobile Operator. Under this agreement, First Security Islami Bank will get corporate SIM connection, Bulk SMS services and Bank's Mobile App 'FSIBL Cloud' user will enjoy free internet data in Robi mobile operator, says a press release.
Syed Waseque Md Ali, Managing Director of First Security Islami Bank Ltd. and Md. Adil Hossain Nobel, Chief Enterprise Business Officer of Robi Axiata Ltd. exchanged the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.
Among others, Abdul Aziz and Md. Mustafa Khair, Additional Managing Director(s), Md. Masudur Rahman Shah, Deputy Managing Director of the bank and Md. Fahmidul Hasan, Vice President, Md. Zulfiker Haider Chowdhury, General Manager, Md. Alamgir Kabir, Manager, Corporate Business of Robi along with other senior officials were present in the occasion.


