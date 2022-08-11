Shimanto Bank appoints Rafiqul Islam as MD



Rafiqul Islam

He has been serving Shimanto Bank from its inception.

Islam started his banking career as a Probationary Officer with Uttara Bank in 1996. He also served NRB Bank and Eastern Bank at various capacity in his long 26 years of service in Banking sector.

Islam completed his post-graduation from University of Dhaka in International Trade and Business. He did MBA from University of New Castle, USA.

Islam completed exclusive Courses and Training on 'Risk Management for Corporate Leaders' from Harvard Business School (Harvard University), USA; 'Business, International Relations and the Political Economy' from The London School of Economics and Political Science, UK; 'International Business and Banking' from Leeds Beckett University, United Kingdom; 'Business and Leadership Development Program' from Saskatchewan University, Canada; 'International Trade and Business' from Federation University, Australia and ACBA from IBA (University of Dhaka).





