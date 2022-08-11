Video
Asian Paints launches Colour Next-2022

Published : Thursday, 11 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Business Desk

Asian Paints Bangladesh launched 'Colour Next-2022' with a grand function organized at Hotel Radisson Blu in the capital recently, says a press release.
Pragyan Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Asian Paints Global International was present as the chief guest on the occasion. Shirish Rao, Regional Head of the organization and Budhaditya Mukherjee, Country Head of Bangladesh were also present. Besides, the country's renowned architects, interior designers and many others were present.
In his brief speech, Pragyan Kumar said, 'Asian Paints aims to partner with consumers in such a way that they can experience the best in products and painting services and realize their ambitions and visions for their homes.'
Talking about Color Next, Pragyan Kumar said, 'Colour Next is a process where you can understand the trends emerging in the current social and cultural context. The overall process of how we respond to current trends socially and personally and from there adopt the products we desire for ourselves (the color of our home decor). With Colour Next 2022, we strive to address the ongoing changes in color selection and present a positive and vibrant color palette to consumers.'
The event announced the 'Mood Board Contest' for budding architects and interior designers of the country. The objective of this competition is for domestic architects and interior designers to give maximum service to their workplace by following the 4 current trends in color selection. The first 5 winners of this competition will be awarded specific prizes announced by Asian Paints Bangladesh.
Since 2003, Asian Paints has been continuously researching color and its various effects on people's lifestyles. For the past 19 years our Color Marketing team has been working with experts from various creative disciplines like Architecture, Art, Interior Design, Fashion, Sociology, Media and FMCG. In order to realize a comprehensive trend forecast of what kind of color consumers will demand in the future through 'Colour Next'. Like other years, this year we have introduced four unique trends and colors of the year that best represent the essence of these 4 human trends.


