Thursday, 11 August, 2022, 2:01 PM
DIU, BSCIC jointly holds webinar on economic development

Published : Thursday, 11 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Desk

Recently, Daffodil International University (DIU) and Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BCIC) jointly organized an international webinar titled "Self -engineered Sustainable Economic Development through: National Industry Globalization " with the aim of internationalizing the industrial sector. Industry Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun MP was present as the chief guest in the said webinar, says a press release.
The keynote paper in the webinar was presented by Professor Dr. M Nawaz Sharif, former director of UNSCAF and associate professor of John Hopkins University and visiting professor of George Washington University.
Dr. Md. Sabur Khan, Chairman, Board of Trustees of Daffodil International University presided over the webinar where Shyam Sundar Sikdar, Chairman, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), Mostafizur Rahman, Secretary, Ministry of Land and Mahbubur Rahman,Chairman, BSCIC were present as special guests. The webinar was also addressed by Professor Dr. M. Lutfar Rahman, Vice-Chancellor of Daffodil International University, Mohammad Nuruzzaman, CEO of Daffodil Family and Abu Taher Khan, Director, DIU Industrial Innovation Center.
Addressing as the chief guest Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said that the government is making every effort to provide a sustainable foundation for the trend of achieving economic growth at a very high rate for more than a decade, and for that purpose, by increasing domestic and foreign investment in the industrial sector will be strengthened and government is trying to move forward quickly in that way. And because of that effort, even in the pandemic, the growth rate in the industrial sector was 12.31 percent in the fiscal year 2021-22, which is 5.6 percent more than the average rate of the period. The Ministry of Industry is hopeful that Bangladesh's industrial sector will continue to improve by facing the ongoing global recession.
BTRC Chairman Shamsunder Sikdar in his speech mentioned that the very first initiative in providing a sustainable base to the economy can be to educate a large section of the country's population in technical education, who will help in achieving consistently higher productivity in industry and other sectors. Land Secretary Mostafizur Rahman emphasized on giving special attention to the establishment of basic productive industries rather than service activities. BSCIC Chairman Mahbubur Rahman said, BSCIC is making all efforts to utilize the huge potential of achieving higher growth in the medium, small and cottage industry sector.


