

Berger brings 10th Berger Award for architects

Ar. Qazi M Arif has address to the press about the process of the award. He also revealed the trophy which has been designed by Eminent Artist Md. Hamiduzzaman for the first time. Moreover, Ar. Mubasshar Husain, President, Institute of Architects Bangladesh and Berger officials including Rupali Chowdhury, Managing Director; Md Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, Sr General Manager, Sales and Marketing; Shabbir Ahmad, Head - PPEZ; A M M Fazlur Rashid, Head - Channel Engagement; and Mohammad Tariqul Islam, Head -Prolinks, also attended the event.

Berger Award for Excellence in Architecture (BAEA) is one of the most prestigious and recognized awards in the field of architecture in Bangladesh. Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL), in association with the Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB) introduced this award back in 2003.

Earlier, Berger had introduced the "Berger Young Architects' Award" to acknowledge the mark of distinction in the field of architecture, and was later renamed to "Berger Award for Excellence in Architecture (BAEA)" in 2007. It is the momentous 10th edition of the BAEA awards this year, meaning, this initiative has traversed twenty years - a historic and mentionable feat.

Berger Award for Excellence in Architecture was an attempt to widen the horizon into two different groups initially, including "Berger Architects' Award" and "Berger Young Architects' Award", covering Residential and Non-residential categories only. Earlier, in December 2021, Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd signed an MoU with Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB) to conduct the award program. Under this MoU, both the organizations will work together to recognize the merits of architects of the country for their best creations.

IAB and Berger jointly decided to invite projects under Open Category for the 10th cycle of the Berger Award for Excellence in Architecture, to make the program more effective and successful.

Ar. Mubasshar Husain, President, Institute of Architects Bangladesh, said, "Such award functions play an integral role in motivating architects to strive towards excellence. The Institute of Architects Bangladesh feels glad to be a part of this excellent platform introduced by Berger, designed to acknowledge the magnificent talents in the field of architecture."

Rupali Chowdhury, Managing Director, Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd, said, "The relentless efforts our architects put into creating masterpieces often go unrecognized. The Berger Award for Excellence in Architecture - BAEA has been introduced to recognize the talents of the much deserving architects as a token of appreciation."

Md Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, Sr General Manager, Sales and Marketing, said, "Berger has been recognizing excellence within the field of architecture since 2003 - marking a journey of 20 years. Throughout this journey, we recognized architectural talents across a number of categories. We hope to keep this going, motivating our architects in the years to come."











