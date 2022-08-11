Walton launches CCTV System products



Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam (4th from left in front row) along with other guests inaugurating the new CCTV system products manufactured by Walton at Walton Headquarters, at Chandra, Gazipur on Monday last.

The Bangladeshi technology brand introduced the CCTV system products in the name of 'Pinview'.

Attending as the chief guest, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam inaugurated 'Pinview' CCTV system products cutting the ribbon at a launching ceremony at Walton Headquarters at Chandra, Gazipur on Monday last, says a press release.

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited's Chairman SM Rezaul Alam and Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed were also present.

The launching ceremony was also attended by, among others, Senior Strategic Adviser of a2i Program Kamrun Nahar, Senior Secretary of Information and Technology Division NM Zeaul Alam, University Grant Commission's Member and BSCL's Director Professor Dr. Sazzad Hossain, Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority's Managing Director Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, Bangladesh Data Centre Limited's Managing Director Abu Sayeed Chowdhury, a2i Program Policy Adviser Anir Chowdhury, Joint Project Director Md. Saiful Islam, Gazipur's DC Anisur Rahman, Walton's Deputy Managing Directors Alamgir Alam Sarkar and Liaqat Ali, Senior Executive Directors Colonel (retd) Shahadat Alam, Yusuf Ali and Yasir Al Imran, Executive Directors Azizul Hakim and Mohsin Ali Mollah.

Walton Computer Product's Chief Business Officer Touhidur Rahman Rad said, the CCTV system products inaugurated by the cabinet secretary are being manufactured at Walton's own production plant. The high-quality CCTV system products will be available in the domestic market very soon at affordable prices.

After inaugurating the CCTV system products at Walton headquarters, the cabinet secretary and his entourages visited Walton's various state-of-the-art production plants, including refrigerator, compressor, television, PCB, elevator and laptop-computer. Witnessing the advanced production process of diversified products, the incredible success and progress of the domestic high-tech industry as well as the potential of Bangladesh in export-oriented industries, they were highly impressed.















