Daraz re-launches Shopamania Campaign with discount offers

The country's largest online marketplace Daraz Bangladesh (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) is back again with the 'Shopamania Campaign,' presenting an array of exciting offers and discounts for customers.

The campaign started on August 7, last and is scheduled to run till August 16, next. During the campaign, customers can avail of lucrative deals, vouchers, and payment facilities on a huge range of purchases made on Daraz, says a press release.

Throughout the campaign period, customers can meet all their wants and needs at steal prices and deals available in a wide range of categories. Offers include Free Delivery on Selected Top Deals, Flash Sale, Shake Shake, and Mystery Box, in addition to around 1500 Mega Deals with a discount of up to BDT 12,000 along with approximately 5,000 Hot Deals.

The campaign is sponsored by Dettol, realme, Bata, Xiaomi, Studio X, and Lotto, with Motion View, Motorola, Fabrilife, PUMA, Esquire Electronics, Livingtex, KNORR, and LouisWill as Brand Partners. Event partners include Zaynax Health, Aarong, and Lavish Boutique.

To shop from the Shopamania Campaign, click: https://click.daraz.com.bd/e/_7EzZS








