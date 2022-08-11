Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 August, 2022, 2:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

250 business women get Tk 1.25cr iDEA grant

Published : Thursday, 11 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 235
Business Desk

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak poses with recipients of iDEA grant at an event at the city's Agargaon area on Monday.

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak poses with recipients of iDEA grant at an event at the city's Agargaon area on Monday.

The iDEA Project under the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division provided a grant of Taka 1.25 crore to 250 women entrepreneurs across the country on occasion of the 92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata.
State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak distributed the one-time grant of Taka 50,000 for each entrepreneur as the chief guest at function at Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) office at the city's Agargaon area on Monday, said a press release.  The Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) Project of the BCC under the ICT Division distributed the grants as a part of celebrating the birth anniversary of Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib.
Speaking on the occasion, Palak said that noble woman Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib was the source of inexhaustible motivation for Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in waging all the movements and struggles.
Noting that Begum Mujib completed Bangabandhu's works by looking after him like a shadow throughout his political career, he said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is leading a simple life, inspired by the lifestyle of Bangamata.
Speaking about the grants given to the women entrepreneurs, the ICT state minister said "The failure rate of women entrepreneurs is lower than men. Our mothers and daughters are thrifty. I think the grant given to the women entrepreneurs will not go in vein".
Palak said that 1000 'Bangamata Indomitable Entrepreneurs' will be given grants on August 8 every year and added that the ICT Division will do its best to provide training, co-working space and seed money to women entrepreneurs to create 50 percent women entrepreneurs by 2041 to materialise the vision of 'Smart Bangladesh'.
BSS adds: Senior Secretary of the ICT Division NM Zeaul Alam, Executive Director (Additional-in-Charge) of BCC Ranajit Kumar, President of e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) Shomi Kaiser and President of Women and e-commerce Trust (WE) Nasima Aktar Nisha were present at the function as special guests.
Speaking at the function, Zeaul Alam highlighted the importance of women's participation in building a 'Smart Bangladesh' and said, "A major achievement in 2021 is that we have successfully implemented Digital Bangladesh. Now we have no obstacles or barriers to moving forward".
Presided over by Project Director (Joint Secretary) of the iDEA Project Md Altaf Hossain, President of the Women Entrepreneurs of Bangladesh (WEB) Rupa Ahmed and consultant of UNDP's Anondomela Sara Zita also spoke at the function, among others.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
FSIBL inks an agreement with Robi
Shimanto Bank appoints Rafiqul Islam as MD
IFC fosters climate action with a focus on growth in S Asia
Asian Paints launches Colour Next-2022
DIU, BSCIC jointly holds webinar on economic development
If explored untapped waterways can help reduce transportation costs
Cathay Pacific narrows H1 loss, eyes better end to year


Latest News
HC seeks explanation why govt never sought info from Swiss Bank
Youth kills friend in M'singh over trifling matter
India uses Sylhet land port for 1st time to transport goods
Rohingya leaders killing: Case filed, 3 arrested
Swelling rivers inundate low-lying areas of Barishal city
Man killed being hit by train in Chandpur
Rajapaksa to seek temporary stay in Thailand
Dhaka’s air quality remains 'moderate'
Russian strikes near Ukraine nuclear plant kill 14
Female doctor's slaughtered body found in Panthapath hotel
Most Read News
Donald Trump refuses to answer questions in New York investigation
Imran Khan's house under police protection following close aides arrested
Latvia seeks to join Kyiv in ECHR case against Russia
Sri Lanka's ousted president expected to go to Thailand
Socio economic impacts of fuel price hike
Biden signs ratification of Finland, Sweden NATO bids
2 Rohingya leaders shot dead in Ukhiya
Biden signs NATO membership protocols for Finland and Sweden
Ukraine urges EU, G7 states to stop issuing visas to Russians
China issues white paper on Taiwan, warns it will not tolerate 'separatists'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft