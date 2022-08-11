Asian, European markets hit by rate fears ahead of inflation data

HONG KONG, Aug 10: Equities fell Wednesday, tracking a drop on Wall Street ahead of a crucial US inflation report later in the day, which could have a huge bearing on the Federal Reserve's plans for raising interest rates.

Investors are preparing for the consumer price figures with a sense of dread as analysts warn a forecast-beating reading would ramp up bets on another big Federal Reserve hike and reinforce recession expectations.

The US central bank has said its decision on when and by how much to tighten monetary policy will be driven by data as it struggles to walk a fine line between bringing inflation down from four-decade highs and trying not to damage the economy.

There had been hope that recent indicators showing activity slowing would give the Fed room to be less hawkish. But a bigger-than-predicted jump in jobs last month revived talk of a third straight three-quarter-point hike in September.

"The (Fed policy board) will need to make sure inflation moves back towards target sustainably before contemplating pausing its tightening cycle," Carol Kong, of Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said.

"A strong inflation outcome today will likely reinforce the (board) is still some way away from that point yet, and see markets readjust higher their expectations for US interest rates." -AFP









