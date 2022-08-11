realme smartphone brand launches Fans Festival 2022

realme, the world's fastest growing smartphone brand, has officially kicked off the realme Fans Festival 2022 - a global campaign, on Monday with the theme "Keep It Real", while the 4th anniversary is coming soon on August 28, 2022.

As a brand targeted at youth, realme aims to provide leap-forward performance and trendsetting design at reasonable prices. With the "Keep It Real" mentality, realme always focuses on the fans,the community, and the mission to empower the next generation of youth, says a press release.

realme has accomplished a lot in the past 4 years. To thank the realme fans and their support, realme will hold the Fans Festival with various online campaigns and offline events globally this year. The "REAL FAN STORY" online campaign will be launched on realme global official Twitter account and Community on August 10? 2022. realme Bangladesh will also be a part of the global campaign and details about the "REAL FAN STORY" can be found on their local official facebook page.

During this time, customers and realme fans will be able to experience various special offers both online and offline from the 8th to 28th of August. realme has attained design leadership with their trendy designs which the youth find very appealing and their design master the realme GT Master Edition will be available in all their outlets during this time at only BDT 34,990 along with a live stream holder as a gift.









