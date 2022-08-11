Video
bKash gives graphic novel Mujib to 100 Khulna schools

Published : Thursday, 11 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 235
Business Desk

In a bid to inspire the students with the ideals of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, bKash has further distributed 4,000 copies of the graphic novel 'Mujib' to 100 schools in Khulna division, says a press release.
As part of the initiative of distributing 20,000 copies of graphic novel 'Mujib' to 500 schools across the country marking Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence, earlier, bKash distributed this graphic novel through Bishwo Shahitto Kendro in different schools of Dhaka, Rajshahi, Barishal, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.
In continuation of this program, bKash distributed the graphic novel in Khulna in the month of mourning on Monday. Divisional Commissioner of Khulna Md Zillur Rahman; Chief External & Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd); Chairperson of Social Development Foundation (SDF) also Bishwo Shahitto Kendro's Trustee and Former Senior Secretary Md. Abdus Samad and Director of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro Shameem Al Mamun handed over the novels to the school representatives at Shilpakala Academy in Khulna city.
With the support of bKash, Bishwo Shahitto Kendro has been distributing the graphic novel 'Mujib' which is published in eight series by the Center for Research and Information (CRI) based on Bangabandhu's autobiography 'Oshomapto Attojiboni' ('The Unfinished Memoirs'). Once the next editions of the graphic novel are published, bKash will further expand this program to more schools along with the existing ones.
The graphic novel 'Mujib' depicts the experiences of Bangabandhu's childhood, adolescence, and social and political activities in a format suitable for both children and adolescents with a vibrant combination of dialogues, stories, and illustrations.
Through this event, 5 sets of the graphic novel have been given to each of the 100 schools of Khulna. As a result, 40 students will get the opportunity to read the book from a school library at the same time.
The relationship of bKash with book donation is remarkable from its inception. As a responsible corporate organization of the country, bKash has been associated with Bishwo Shahitto Kendro since 2014 to cultivate the habit of reading books among the next generation. bKash has distributed 253,600 books among students from 2,900 educational institutions which benefited 2.6 million readers till now.


