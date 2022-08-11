Bengal Commercial Bank awards staff over performance



Bengal Commercial Bank Chairman Md. Jashim Uddin, also President of FBCCI (middle in the sitting row) pose with awardees and officials of the bank at the award giving ceremony at the Bank's head office at Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka recently.

The award giving ceremony was held at the Bank's head office in 94 Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka recently, says a press release.

The Bank awarded 55 top performer employees with crests and certificates in different categories.

Md. Jashim Uddin, Chairman of the Bank and President of FBCCI handed over the awards to the awardees. This kind of appreciation would encourage the employees to perform better in the future, said the Chairman.

Tarik Morshed, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank presided over the award giving ceremony where Shahid Hossain, Adviser to the Bank; K. M. Awlad Hossain, DMD & CBO; Md. Rafiqul Islam, DMD & CTO were also present along with other high officials.

The Bank conducted a campaign from March 2022 to June 2022 with different kinds of attractive offers on the occasion of 1st anniversary of the Bank.











