Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 August, 2022, 1:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bengal Commercial Bank awards staff over performance

Published : Thursday, 11 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 232
Business Desk

Bengal Commercial Bank Chairman Md. Jashim Uddin, also President of FBCCI (middle in the sitting row) pose with awardees and officials of the bank at the award giving ceremony at the Bank's head office at Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka recently.

Bengal Commercial Bank Chairman Md. Jashim Uddin, also President of FBCCI (middle in the sitting row) pose with awardees and officials of the bank at the award giving ceremony at the Bank's head office at Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka recently.

Bengal Commercial Bank has awarded the best performer employees for achieving their business targets during the period of 1st Anniversary Campaign.
The award giving ceremony was held at the Bank's head office in 94 Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka recently, says a press release.
The Bank awarded 55 top performer employees with crests and certificates in different categories.
Md. Jashim Uddin, Chairman of the Bank and President of FBCCI handed over the awards to the awardees. This kind of appreciation would encourage the employees to perform better in the future, said the Chairman.  
Tarik Morshed, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank presided over the award giving ceremony where Shahid Hossain, Adviser to the Bank; K. M. Awlad Hossain, DMD & CBO; Md. Rafiqul Islam, DMD & CTO were also present along with other high officials.
The Bank conducted a campaign from March 2022 to June 2022 with different kinds of attractive offers on the occasion of 1st anniversary of the Bank.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
FSIBL inks an agreement with Robi
Shimanto Bank appoints Rafiqul Islam as MD
IFC fosters climate action with a focus on growth in S Asia
Asian Paints launches Colour Next-2022
DIU, BSCIC jointly holds webinar on economic development
If explored untapped waterways can help reduce transportation costs
Cathay Pacific narrows H1 loss, eyes better end to year


Latest News
HC seeks explanation why govt never sought info from Swiss Bank
Youth kills friend in M'singh over trifling matter
India uses Sylhet land port for 1st time to transport goods
Rohingya leaders killing: Case filed, 3 arrested
Swelling rivers inundate low-lying areas of Barishal city
Man killed being hit by train in Chandpur
Rajapaksa to seek temporary stay in Thailand
Dhaka’s air quality remains 'moderate'
Russian strikes near Ukraine nuclear plant kill 14
Female doctor's slaughtered body found in Panthapath hotel
Most Read News
Donald Trump refuses to answer questions in New York investigation
Imran Khan's house under police protection following close aides arrested
Latvia seeks to join Kyiv in ECHR case against Russia
Sri Lanka's ousted president expected to go to Thailand
Socio economic impacts of fuel price hike
Biden signs ratification of Finland, Sweden NATO bids
2 Rohingya leaders shot dead in Ukhiya
Biden signs NATO membership protocols for Finland and Sweden
Ukraine urges EU, G7 states to stop issuing visas to Russians
China issues white paper on Taiwan, warns it will not tolerate 'separatists'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft