Stocks fall for 3rd running day on selling pressure

Bangladesh's stocks plunged on Wednesday extending the falling streak for third consecutive day as the dominant small investors continued to sell out shares pulling down indices on both the bourses of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

The DSEX, the prime index of the DSE dipped by 78 points, or 1.24 per cent, to 6,180 at the close of the trading. Turnover on the DSE fell 26 per cent to Tk 799 crore from the previous session. 26 stocks advanced, 279 declined and 74 remained unchanged.

Shares on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also plunged. The CASPI, the all-share price index of the bourse in the port city, dipped 205 points, or 1.11 per cent, to 18,232 at the close. At the CSE, 32 stocks advanced, 189 fell and 43 closed unchanged.









