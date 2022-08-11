Video
Banks ask to launch campaign for bringing back laundered money

Published : Thursday, 11 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 247
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has instructed all banks to launch a campaign to encourage Bangladeshi expatriates to send home any undisclosed money they earned abroad by paying only 7 per cent taxes.
The campaign will be in line with the recently made income tax ordinance aimed at bringing back undisclosed income and money laundered by Bangladeshi nationals.
Bangladeshi nationals can show their income, earned abroad by any means, in the income tax return by paying 7 per cent tax. Such income will be legalised through banking channel and no one (banks or any other agencies) can ask about the sources of this income.
The central bank issued a circular in this regard on Monday and sent it to all scheduled banks for necessary action. The circular stated implementation and promotion of offshore tax amnesty under the income tax ordinance.
'Through the Finance Act, 2022, as per Section-19 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 1984, paying 7 per cent tax during the period from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, undisclosed money accumulated outside Bangladesh in any form, can be legally brought into Bangladesh, through banking channels and displayed it in the income tax return,' the circular added.
Economists and former NBR officials criticised the amnesty saying that money laundering and capital flight from Bangladesh would increase due to this.


