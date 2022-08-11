8 more local companies receive ISO certificates

Eight more local companies have received ISO 22000 certificates from the International Organisation for Standardization (ISO), paving the way for the firms to export their products to foreign markets.

With the eight companies, a total of 21 local firms have so far obtained the ISO 22000 certificates with the help of the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Foundation.

The eight companies are Safe Trading Corporation, Pratibha Trading, Abhijit Food and Beverage Industries, Masud Agro Processing Food Products, Bani's Creation, Ayurvedic Pharmacy (Dhaka), Chhip Food BD and All-wells Marketing. The certificates were handed over to the companies through a function on Monday, said a press release of SME Foundation.

Addressing the function, Chairman of the SME Foundation Prof Masudur Rahman said now the food and agricultural processing companies can export their products of 500 million US dollars. The Foundation will help SMEs to raise the export earnings to one billion US dollars in this sector by 2030, he said.

Director General of the SME Foundation Dr Mofizur Rahman said the Foundation will help eight more small and medium enterprises to obtain the ISO 22000 certificates in the current financial year. Additional Secretary of Commerce Ministry Hafizur Rahman and member of Food Safety Authority Rezaul Karim were present in the event.

The SME Foundation has been creating awareness about Food Safety Management System (FSMS), Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Good Agricultural Practice (GAP), providing training to entrepreneurs, and extending assistance to enterprises to attain international standard certificates. -UNB



