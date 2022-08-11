Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 August, 2022, 1:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

8 more local companies receive ISO certificates

Published : Thursday, 11 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 276

Eight more local companies have received ISO 22000 certificates from the International Organisation for Standardization (ISO), paving the way for the firms to export their products to foreign markets.
With the eight companies, a total of 21 local firms have so far obtained the ISO 22000 certificates with the help of the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Foundation.
The eight companies are Safe Trading Corporation, Pratibha Trading, Abhijit Food and Beverage Industries, Masud Agro Processing Food Products, Bani's Creation, Ayurvedic Pharmacy (Dhaka), Chhip Food BD and All-wells Marketing. The certificates were handed over to the companies through a function on Monday, said a press release of SME Foundation.
Addressing the function, Chairman of the SME Foundation Prof Masudur Rahman said now the food and agricultural processing companies can export their products of 500 million US dollars. The Foundation will help SMEs to raise the export earnings to one billion US dollars in this sector by 2030, he said.
Director General of the SME Foundation Dr Mofizur Rahman said the Foundation will help eight more small and medium enterprises to obtain the ISO 22000 certificates in the current financial year. Additional Secretary of Commerce Ministry Hafizur Rahman and member of Food Safety Authority Rezaul Karim were present in the event.
The SME Foundation has been creating awareness about Food Safety Management System (FSMS), Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Good Agricultural Practice (GAP), providing training to entrepreneurs, and extending assistance to enterprises to attain international standard certificates.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
FSIBL inks an agreement with Robi
Shimanto Bank appoints Rafiqul Islam as MD
IFC fosters climate action with a focus on growth in S Asia
Asian Paints launches Colour Next-2022
DIU, BSCIC jointly holds webinar on economic development
If explored untapped waterways can help reduce transportation costs
Cathay Pacific narrows H1 loss, eyes better end to year


Latest News
HC seeks explanation why govt never sought info from Swiss Bank
Youth kills friend in M'singh over trifling matter
India uses Sylhet land port for 1st time to transport goods
Rohingya leaders killing: Case filed, 3 arrested
Swelling rivers inundate low-lying areas of Barishal city
Man killed being hit by train in Chandpur
Rajapaksa to seek temporary stay in Thailand
Dhaka’s air quality remains 'moderate'
Russian strikes near Ukraine nuclear plant kill 14
Female doctor's slaughtered body found in Panthapath hotel
Most Read News
Donald Trump refuses to answer questions in New York investigation
Imran Khan's house under police protection following close aides arrested
Latvia seeks to join Kyiv in ECHR case against Russia
Sri Lanka's ousted president expected to go to Thailand
Socio economic impacts of fuel price hike
Biden signs ratification of Finland, Sweden NATO bids
2 Rohingya leaders shot dead in Ukhiya
Biden signs NATO membership protocols for Finland and Sweden
Ukraine urges EU, G7 states to stop issuing visas to Russians
China issues white paper on Taiwan, warns it will not tolerate 'separatists'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft