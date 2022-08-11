Video
Home Back Page

Media to get 10 days to give their opinion

Published : Thursday, 11 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 251
Staff Correspondent

Draft Data Protection Act
State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said that next 10 days time has been kept for the media workers to give their opinion on the draft Data Protection Act.  
The State Minister said this as chief guest at a meeting held on the recommendations and opinions of journalists and media workers regarding the draft of the proposed "Data Protection Act 2022" at the Bangladesh Computer Council conference room on Wednesday.
Bangladesh Computer Council Executive Director Ranjit Kumar, Bangladesh Computer Council Director Tarek M Barkatullah among others spoke in the meeting, presided over the ICT Department Senior Secretary NM Ziaul Alam.
Besides, Editors Guild Bangladesh President and Ekatar Television Managing Director Mozammel Babu, former BFUJ President Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul and other media representatives expressed their views on the draft law.
"Data is the next wealth," said Palak, adding that those who can properly store and manage this digital data will be a very wealthy nation, he added.
He said that this law is being enacted to ensure the freedom and protection of citizen's information.  This law has ensured proper protection that the data cannot be used by any foreigner.
The state minister also said that we have taken the initiative to make this law to ensure that data does not go to third parties without the consent of individuals or organizations.
Another view-exchanging meeting on the draft of the law will be held with representatives of data scientists and multinational companies.



