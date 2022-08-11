Video
Thursday, 11 August, 2022
Home Back Page

HC summons guardians of minor over giving birth without marriage

Published : Thursday, 11 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 246
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Wednesday summoned the guardian of a teenager in Pirgachha of Rangpur who gave birth to a love child and did not get married even after giving birth.
The HC bench comprising Justice Jahangir Hossain and Justice Bashir Ullah asked the parents of the teenager and the girl to appear before it on August 28 at 10:30 am.
The HC bench came up with the order while hearing on bail petition filed by the teenager, who is now in the Jessore Juvenile Correctional Centre, seeking bail in connection with a case filed by the girl's father on charge of rape, Advocate Selina Akhtar, counsel for teenager, told reporters after the HC order.
The HC bench also adjourned till August 28 the hearing on the bail petition.
According to the case statement, Habibur Rahman filed a case against his neighbour Lal Mia's eighth grade teenage son on charge of raping her daughter. His teenage daughter is studying in Class IX at the local Dakhil Madrasha. One and a half years ago, Lal Mia's son had a love affair by luring the girl into marriage.
Even on October 1, 2021, he established physical relations with the girl. Then had physical intercourse several times. As a result, the girl became pregnant. After conducting medical examination on May 25, it was confirmed that the girl was pregnant. Later, on June 1, a rape case was filed against the teenager at Pirgacha police station. The juvenile was arrested in the case. The accused is currently in the Jessore Juvenile Correctional Centre. Meanwhile, two days after the Eid-ul-Azha, the teenage girl gave birth. The new born was not recognized by the father as he was not married.
Talking to the reporters, petitioner lawyer Advocate Selina Akhtar said that the boy's party contacted the girl's father for several times saying that their family agreed to marriage of the girl with the teenager boy and take responsibility for the child.


