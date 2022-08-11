Pori Moni gives birth to baby boy

Actor Shamsunnahar Smrity, better known by her screen name Pori Moni, has given birth to a child, her husband Sariful Razz has announced on Facebook.

"Alhamdulillah. It's a baby boy," he wrote on Wednesday.

Both the mother and the baby were in good health, said Avijit Roy, duty manager at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, where Pori Moni gave birth. She had earlier said she would name the child "Rajyo" if it was a boy.

The two grew close while working on the film 'Gunin' in 2021 and soon struck up a blossoming romance. The duo had tied the knot in a private ceremony in October last year. Hailing from Narail, Pori Moni came into the spotlight in 2015 and swiftly grew in popularity among fans, featuring as the female lead in at least 24 movies. -bdnews24.com











