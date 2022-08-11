Video
BEF pays homage to Bangabandhu at Tungipara Mausoleum

Published : Thursday, 11 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 245
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Editors' Forum paid homage and offered prayers after placing wreaths at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara on Wednesday. photo : Observer

Bangladesh Editors' Forum paid homage and offered prayers after placing wreaths at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara on Wednesday. photo : Observer

Bangladesh Editors' Forum (BEF) on Wednesday paid homage and offered prayers by placing wreaths at the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj.
Chief Advisor to the BEF Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also Editor of the Daily Observer and former media adviser to the Prime Minister, led the delegation on behalf of the forum.
Among others, Forum's Convener Rafiqul Islam Ratan, also Acting Editor of the Bangladesh Bulletin, Member Secretary Faroque Ahmed Talukder, also Editor of the Ajkaler Khabar, Advisor to the Forum Azizul Islam Bhuiyan, also Editor of Bangladesher Khabar, KM Belayet Hossain Editor of Bhorer Dak, Rimon Mahfuz Editor of Sangbad Protidin, Dulal Ahmed Chowdhury Editor of Manabkantha, Md Ahsanullah Editor of Dainik Janat, Mofizur Rahman Khan Babu Editor of Bangladesher Alo, Md Jasim Uddin Editor of Amar Barta, Nazmul Ahsan Taufiq Editor of Citizen Times, Md Moniruzzaman Editor of Sharebiz, Abdul Mazid Editor of Sangbad Sarabela, Mukhopatro Editor of Sheikh Jamal, Faruk Khan Daily Editor of Bangladesher Kantha, Hemayet Hossain Editor of Country Today, Ayan Sharma Editor of Chattogram Protidin, Jagadish Sarker Editor of Mymensingh's Swadesh Khabar and Ahmed Noor Editor of Sylhet Mirror were also in the delegation.
The programme was organized to pay tributes to the martyrdom of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members who were brutally killed on August 15, 1975.
After placing wreaths to the mausoleum of Bangabandhu, the journalist leaders offered prayers seeking eternal peace of Bangabandhu and his family members who embraced martyrdom on August 15 in 1975.
Earlier, the local journalist leaders received the editors' forum leaders at the mausoleum.
Our correspondent from Gopalganj reports that the leaders of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad's Rupganj unit of Narayanganj also placed floral wreaths to the mausoleum to pay tributes to Bangabandhu and his family members.


