Owner of SPA River Side Medical Centre, 3 others put on remand

Four people, including the owner of SPA River Side Medical Centre of Kamrangirchar, were placed on a three-day remand each in a case filed over making an attempt to murder a senior reporter of Independent Television and its cameraman at Dhaka's Kamrangirchar area.

Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Farah Diba Chhanda passed the order on Wednesday after the Kamrangirchar Police Inspector Mostafa Anwar, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced them before the court seeking a five-day remand each in the case.

Remanded four persons are, Dr MH Osmani (55), owner SPA River Side Medical Centre, Dr DMA Abu Zahid (55), a physician of the medical centre, Md Abul Hasanat Sumon, Director (administration & finance) and Md Rassel Howlader (38), accounts manager of Life & Care Hospital at Kamrangirchar.

The IO said in his remand prayer, all the four and their associates attacked journalists with an intention to kill them when they went to the medical centre to collect news about one of its physicians' irregularities and corruption. So, they need to be quizzed to collect information about the vital clues behind the attack on the journalists and whereabouts of others responsible for committing such offences, the IO added.













