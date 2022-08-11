2 Rohingya camp leaders shot dead

COX'S BAZAR, Aug 10: Two Rohingya leaders were shot to death by unidentified gunmen at Ukhiya camp here on Tuesday night.

The incident took place at around 11:45pm on the hill slopes of C-9 Block of Camp 15. The deceased were identified as Abu Taleb, the head majhi of the camp's C-block and Syed Hossain, the majhi of sub-block C/9.

Ukhiya-8 Armed Police Battalion's Additional Superintendent of Police Mohammad Kamran said a gang of assailants opened fire on Taleb and Syed, leaving them critically injured. On information, APBn and the camp residents rescued the duo and rushed them to MSF Hospital in Jamtali camp, he added.











