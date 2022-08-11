Dhaka, Delhi ‘committed to further enhance’ bilateral military ties

The second Bangladesh-India Tri-Services Staff talks were held in New Delhi on Wednesday in a "warm and cordial" atmosphere.

Both sides, while expressing satisfaction at the scope and scale of the Tri-Services military cooperation, committed to enhance the bilateral military ties further, according to Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) headquarters.

A 15-member delegation of Bangladesh Armed Forces (BAF) led by Lt Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman, Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division, is visiting India to attend the 4th annual Defence Dialogue and 2nd Tri Services Staff talks.

Lt Gen Waker-uz-Zaman also called on Air Marshal BR Krishna and Lt Gen GAV Reddy, DG DIA.

They discussed bilateral and regional security situation, enhancing the scope and scale of defence cooperation and matters of mutual interest.

On August 8 and 9, the delegation visited various defence industries in Bangalore.

They witnessed the capabilities of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Big Bang Boom Solutions before departing for Delhi, Indian High Commission in Dhaka tweeted on Wednesday.

The PSO will also visit the Information Fusion Centre, Indian Ocean Region at Gurugram which is the maritime safety information sharing hub for the region. -UNB











