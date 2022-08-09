Video
Tuesday, 9 August, 2022
Home Business

BANKING EVENT

NBL Dhaka North holds business review meeting

Published : Tuesday, 9 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The business review meeting 2022 of Dhaka North Region of National Bank was held at the National Bank Ltd (NBL) Training Institute recently, says a press release.
Md. Mehmood Husain, Managing Director and CEO of the bank presided over the meeting.
The Managers of 33 branches of Dhaka North Region took part in the detailed discussion on the branch activities and performances up to June 2022.
Deputy Managing Directors Syed Rois Uddin and Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury were also present in the meeting.
The participants vowed and committed to work dedicatedly for business development, recovery of classified non performing loans and achievement of other targets.




