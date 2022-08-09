

NBL Dhaka North holds business review meeting

Md. Mehmood Husain, Managing Director and CEO of the bank presided over the meeting.

The Managers of 33 branches of Dhaka North Region took part in the detailed discussion on the branch activities and performances up to June 2022.

Deputy Managing Directors Syed Rois Uddin and Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury were also present in the meeting.

The participants vowed and committed to work dedicatedly for business development, recovery of classified non performing loans and achievement of other targets.





