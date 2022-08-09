

MBL, SME Foundation sign deal to avail govt fund

Dr. Mofijur Rahman, Managing Director of SME Foundation and Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

In an occasion arranged at capital's Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel Adil Raihan, DMD and CSBO of Mercantile Bank and Managing Director of SME Foundation exchanged the covenant.

Mohammad Faruque Ahmmed, SVP and Head of SME Financing Division of Mercantile Bank along with senior officials from both the organisations were also present.

