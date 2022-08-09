Video
Tuesday, 9 August, 2022
Business

Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Published : Tuesday, 9 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Country's both the bourses- Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) - Monday plunged due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities.
 DSEX, the core index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, went down by 45.05 points or 0.71 per cent to settle at 6,258.95. Two other indices also ended lower.
The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, fell 21.97 points to finish at 2,237.60 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 8.60 points to close at 1,368.
Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, also dropped and amounted to Tk 10,834.61 million, which was Tk 11,173.38 million at the previous session of the week.  Out of 380 issues traded, 211 declined, 103 advanced and 66 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -shedding 96.58 points to settle at 18,438.41 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX - losing 58.69 points to close at 11,047.21.
Of the issues traded, 121 declined, 91 advanced and 61 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city's bourse traded 83.37 lakh shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth nearly Tk 18.37 crore.     -BSS


