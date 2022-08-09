US-Bangla resumes Dhaka-Bangkok flights September 1

Private carrier US-Bangla Airlines will resume its flights on the Dhaka-Bangkok-Dhaka on September 1.

Except for Mondays and Wednesdays, the airline will operate flights on this route, route five days a week, Md Kamrul Islam, general manager (public relations) of the US-Bangla, said Saturday.

The flights will leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:10am and will land at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport at 1:40pm (local time).

The return flights will leave Bangkok at 2:40pm (local time) on the same day and arrive in Dhaka at 4:20pm. US-Bangla flights on the Dhaka-Bangkok-Dhaka route were grounded due to Covid-19.

Apart from operating flights on all domestic routes, US-Bangla now runs flights to Singapore, Chennai, Male, Guangzhou, Kuala Lumpur, Doha, Sharjah, Dubai, Muscat and Kolkata. -UNB























