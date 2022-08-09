Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 August, 2022, 1:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NBR supports Made in Bangladesh brand: Chairman

Published : Tuesday, 9 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Correspondent

The National Board of Revenue is supporting growth of local industries to promote economic development and create more jobs, said its chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem on Sunday.
He was speaking at a press conference at the NBR Bhaban, to highlight the contribution of the revenue board to the national development.
Through policy measures and tax incentives, NBR is encouraging 'Made in Bangladesh' along with the expansion of domestic industries and employment, he said.
This will be continued even if some particular sectors are getting 10 years tax holiday facility, he said.
Now, the revenue board earns 33 per cent of revenue from income tax, 38 per cent from Value Added Tax (VAT), and 28 per cent from import duty excise duty.
"We are planning to extent tax net and VAT collection areas along with monitoring its submission to the treasury," Muneem said.
The NBR is achieveing 7 per cent growth in revenue collection. The country's GDP size has become Tk4,449,919 crore in FY2022-23, a rise by 556 per cent compared to Tk 797,538 crore in FY2009-10, he said.
The NBR Chairman said that NBR achieved satisfactory growth in the revenue collection in FY 22, with collection of Tk3.16 lakh crore.
In FY-11 (2010-11) the NBR's revenue collection was Tk79403 crore which now stands at Tk 3.16 lakh crore. This jump in revenue earning contributed to implementing the annual development program (ADP). At the same time it helped cut dependency on foreign loans, Muneem said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
NBL Dhaka North holds business review meeting
MBL, SME Foundation sign deal to avail govt fund
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Oil stays near multi-month lows on demand worries
US-Bangla resumes Dhaka-Bangkok flights September 1
NBR supports Made in Bangladesh brand: Chairman
Robi leans on green power to ease pressure on national grid


Latest News
Production at Barapukuria Coal Mine resumes
Transit: Indian ship arrives at Mongla port for trial run
Shakib may make mistake, we're trying to fix it: Jalal
Top Pakistan Taliban leader killed in Afghanistan roadside attack
Dhaka condemns attack on civilians in Gaza, Al Aqsa Mosque
Fuel price soared up due to global crisis: Hasan
Motorcyclist sets his bike on fire in Rajshahi
BNP announces two-day programme to protest fuel price hike
Ukraine court jails Russian soldier for firing tank at apartment block
Child killed being hit by train in city
Most Read News
Fuel price raise linked to long-term energy security
Gustavo Petro sworn in as Colombia's 1st leftist president
RAB seizes 1.90 lakh yaba pills from a truck's fuel tank
UN chief: Any attack on a nuclear plant 'suicidal'
Woman police officers: Our pride
Police break up Muslim gathering in Kashmir, dozens detained
Shiite Muslims take part in a Muharram procession
93rd birth anniversary of Bangamata
Different student organisations stage sit-in programme
Bangamata's 92nd birth anniversary today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft