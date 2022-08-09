Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 August, 2022, 1:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Black money whitening got little response in FY 22

Published : Tuesday, 9 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Correspondent

The number of black money holders paying taxes under an amnesty decreased by19.16 per cent to 2300 in the FY 2021-2022 down from12000 in the previous fiscal year, according to latest NBR data available on Monday
In the last financial year, there was an opportunity to whiten all kinds of black money by combining the stock market, land-flat purchases, and the money kept in the bank.
But at the end of the year, it was found that despite the opportunity, only 2,300 taxpayers came forward.
The poor response is attributed to higher tax rates imposed last year.
In the FY21, the tax rate was only 10 per cent compared to 25 per cent in the FY 22.
Besides 5 per cent penalty on that tax had to be paid to whiten black money. As a result, the total tax rate stood at 26.25 per cent.
A top official of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) said that the response was low due to this.
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), told : that giving such an opportunity is unethical, discriminatory and against the constitution.
It proved that little was gained from such opportunities given at the expense of morality, he said.
Such opportunities provide protection only to the corrupt and encourage corruption, said the TIB chief.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
NBL Dhaka North holds business review meeting
MBL, SME Foundation sign deal to avail govt fund
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Oil stays near multi-month lows on demand worries
US-Bangla resumes Dhaka-Bangkok flights September 1
NBR supports Made in Bangladesh brand: Chairman
Robi leans on green power to ease pressure on national grid


Latest News
Production at Barapukuria Coal Mine resumes
Transit: Indian ship arrives at Mongla port for trial run
Shakib may make mistake, we're trying to fix it: Jalal
Top Pakistan Taliban leader killed in Afghanistan roadside attack
Dhaka condemns attack on civilians in Gaza, Al Aqsa Mosque
Fuel price soared up due to global crisis: Hasan
Motorcyclist sets his bike on fire in Rajshahi
BNP announces two-day programme to protest fuel price hike
Ukraine court jails Russian soldier for firing tank at apartment block
Child killed being hit by train in city
Most Read News
Fuel price raise linked to long-term energy security
Gustavo Petro sworn in as Colombia's 1st leftist president
RAB seizes 1.90 lakh yaba pills from a truck's fuel tank
UN chief: Any attack on a nuclear plant 'suicidal'
Woman police officers: Our pride
Police break up Muslim gathering in Kashmir, dozens detained
Shiite Muslims take part in a Muharram procession
93rd birth anniversary of Bangamata
Different student organisations stage sit-in programme
Bangamata's 92nd birth anniversary today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft