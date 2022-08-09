WB launches youth competition on climate-smart growth

The World Bank launched a youth competition, inviting solutions for climate-smart growth as Bangladesh and the World Bank (WB) commemorate 50 years of partnership.

The contest is open to all undergraduate and graduate students of Bangladesh, says a press release.

The youth competition titled "IdeaBuzz Championship" asks willing participants to share innovative solutions on how Bangladesh can achieve climate-smart growth benefitting all.

"As climate change worsens, dangerous weather events are becoming more frequent or severe in Bangladesh. We must come up with locally led adaptation actions to protect our present and future development efforts," said Mercy Tembon, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.

"Through this competition, we turn to Bangladeshi youth to propose innovative ideas that will ensure climate-smart inclusive growth for Bangladesh."

The submissions for the competition can be in English or Bangla and will include a PowerPoint presentation and a 3-minute video summarizing the idea. The deadline for submissions is September 7, 2022. More information is available at www.worldbank.org/bangladesh.

The top three winning teams will receive exciting prizes and will be featured on the World Bank website.

The WB was among the first development partners to support Bangladesh and has committed more than $37 billion in grants, interest-free and concessional credits to the country since its independence.









