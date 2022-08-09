vivo releases white paper on 6G services, capabilities

The vivo Communications Research Institute released its third 6G white paper, "Building a Freely Connected Physical and Digital Integrated World: 6G Services, Capabilities and Enabling Technologies".

Recently, the report explores the 6G framework and enabling technologies that vivo experts believe will shape people's lives beyond 2030, says a press release.

"As one of the world's leading smartphone vendors, we are dedicated to empowering consumers by making cutting-edge 5G smartphones affordable and accessible. At the same time, we have set our sights on the future - 6G," said Qin Fei, President of vivo Communications Research Institute.

"At the forefront of R&D, we continue to explore what a 6G world might look like and what technologies we need to develop to get there."

vivo's latest white paper on 6G builds on two earlier works released in 2020, including 'Digital Life 2030+', which provides insights into some of the many potential 6G digital scenarios for the next decade, and '6G Vision, Requirements and Challenges', which outlines vivo's vision for 6G, namely that 6G will enable convergence of the digital and physical worlds.













