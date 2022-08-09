

Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub launched

Microsoft for Startups Founder's Hub is a new and truly borderless platform tailored to give wings to the boundless ambitions of startup founders, offering them resources to help them turn their ideas into reality.

With more than $300,000 worth of benefits available for startups through the platform, Founder's Hub caters to anyone with a dream, no funding required, saya a press release.

Startups will have access to technology tools that include secure cloud platforms such as Azure to staples of a developer's toolbox of the likes of Microsoft 365, GitHub Enterprise, and Visual Studio Enterprise.

Apart from technological support, Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub fulfills its mission of empowerment through personalised mentorship, available through hundreds of mentors regarding every step of the startup journey.

Founders will have guidance on how to achieve their business aspirations for their startups alongside enhancing technical expertise, showcasing the platform's flexible approach to startup acceleration.

In addition to connecting founders with industry veterans, Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub will also provide access to Microsoft Learn and a variety of startup and unicorn programs to help them build connections with customers and fast-track their growth.

Bangladesh has made its mark as a hub of innovation with a booming business sector and a tech-savvy population. Having raised USD $727 million in investments since 2013, Bangladeshi startup investments continue to function as a robust sphere of operations, boosting fintech, logistics and mobility, and ecommerce and retail-oriented startup creation.

The accelerated pace of startup investment coupled with its tech-savvy digital entrepreneurs, renders Bangladesh a highly fruitful startup ecosystem, and Microsoft is committed to serve as a trusted partner in enabling local startups bring their ideas into fruition on the global stage.

"Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, a founder-first program designed to meet unique needs, is a timely provision for the Bangladeshi startup ecosystem, especially with its aim of broadening avenues of access to founders.

"With an environment and a community that facilitates rapid digitisation and adaptation of new technology, local startups have the capacity to drive social transformation across all cross-sections of society," said Yousup Faruqu, Managing Director for Microsoft Bangladesh. "We look forward to working together with homegrown startups to unlock innovation and help them reach international heights,"

Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub's focus on early-stage startups without requiring proof of funding or affiliation with VC, accelerator, or incubator, paves the way for enthusiastic founders in Bangladesh to enter the programme on the strength of their ideas and aspirations alone. Keeping up to its mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more, founders are given room to grow with Microsoft, regardless of their background, location, progress, or passions.



















