ISHO Launches 3rd Edition of Artists' Club

ISHO, the leading contemporary furniture and lifestyle brand in Bangladesh, brings back Artist's Club in its 3rd edition to showcase the work of talented local artists.

The works of three artists in distinctive mediums of photography, architecture, and digital art will be exhibited in ISHO's outlets. This year's artists are Muhammad Amdad Hossain, an award-winning travel and documentary photographer; Susmita Adhikari, professional architect, graphic designer and illustrator; and Apon Joarder, graphic artist.

Artist's Club is an on-going initiative by ISHO, where gifted local artists are given the opportunity to share their artistic perspectives and unique creations.

Rayana Hossain, Founder and Director, ISHO said, "The ISHO Artists' Club is a platform that aims to bring out unique perspectives as seen through the lenses of accomplished artistic creators in their own fields of work. By providing this opportunity to local artists, we strive to create an ecosystem where contemporary art has more exposure and appreciation in the modern world."

