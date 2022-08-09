

Anwar Cement holds dealer conference

Respected dealers of Anwar Cement from all over the country have joined this conference.

Anwar Group's Managing Director Hossain Khaled was present as the chief guest of the event. Waiz R Hossain, DMD, CEO-Building Materials Division, Kazi Amirul Hoque, National Business Head - Anwar Cement, Nasif Kabir Khan Siddique and Group GM-Marketing and Communication, Mallah Omar Sharif were also present in the event. The Event concluded with honoring the dealers with annual awards, exchange of views and cultural programme.











