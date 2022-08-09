Video
Markets mixed as strong US jobs data fans Fed rate hike bets

Published : Tuesday, 9 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

HONG KONG, Aug 8: Markets were mixed Monday and the dollar held big gains as a blockbuster US jobs report ramped up bets that the Federal Reserve will announce more sharp interest rate hikes as it tries to tame runaway inflation.
While the employment reading -- which was more than twice as high as expected -- indicated the world's top economy remained resilient despite rising prices and borrowing costs, it will complicate the central bank's plans to tighten monetary policy.
Traders have hoped that with several indicators pointing to a slowdown, including GDP figures showing a technical recession, policymakers could begin to ease back on their pace of rate hikes.
Now, speculation is growing that the Fed will have to announce a third successive 75 basis-point increase next month, particularly as officials have said their decisions will be data-dependent.
"Friday's payroll report indicates an overheated labour market that continues to tighten further," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.
"Hence at minimum, the markets expect another 100 basis points of Fed funds rate increases over the next three meetings... with risks skewed towards significant increases."
All eyes are now on the release this week of US July inflation data, which is expected to show a slight slowdown from June but still at four-decade highs.
The "report seems very unlikely to offer 'compelling evidence' of a slowdown needed for the Fed to pull away from its aggressive inflation-fighting mode", Innes added.
The jobs figures left Wall Street's main indexes mixed Friday, and Asia followed suit with markets fluctuating in early trade.        
    -AFP


