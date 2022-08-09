Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 August, 2022, 1:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

AB Bank acts as escrow agent in Rajuk Jhilmil flat project

Published : Tuesday, 9 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Business Desk

AB Bank acts as escrow agent in Rajuk Jhilmil flat project

AB Bank acts as escrow agent in Rajuk Jhilmil flat project

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) has been constructing the Jhilmil Residential Park, an award winning largest residential project in the country, at full pace.
As part of project's progress, AB Bank recently signed an agreement as the escrow agent of the project at Pan pacific Dhaka, Sharif Ahmed MP, State Minister, Ministry of Housing and Public Works graced the signing ceremony. Also present were Md. Shahid Ullah Khandaker, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Public Works, and Her Excellency Haznah Md. Hashim, High Commissioner of Malaysia to the People's Republic of Bangladesh, says a press release.
Md. Anisur Rahman Miah, PAA, Chairman, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), and Dr Sharifah Sabrina, Chairman SVC Jhilmil Residential Bd Ltd (Project Company) signed the Escrow Agreement together with  Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank Limited appointing AB Bank as the Escrow Bank for the Project.
According to the sources at RAJUK, around 14,000 residential apartments will be constructed in the Jhilmil Residential Area in Keraniganj.
SVC Jhilmil Residential BD Limited, a project company of Malaysia-based BNG Global Holdings will be implementing the project via a Public-Private Partnership (PPP). Upon completion of the project It will be the largest residential township in Bangladesh. According to the agreement, the project will be implemented on 160 acres of land with 3 types of apartments of sizes 2,200 sq ft,  1800 sq ft and 1,400 sq ft. comprising 20 and 25 storeys.
People involved with the project said that the private partner will bear all costs of the project. After that, RAJUK will pay back the cost in six installments.
All of the buildings will be constructed following the industrial building system (IBS), a modern way of constructing buildings. The entire construction will be done using RCC casting. Hence the buildings will be strong and earthquake resistant. 32% of the project area is allocated for the apartment buildings while 68% will remain open. Lake, park, playing field, walkway, jogging track, artificial fountain, and roads will be built in the empty space. There will be school, college, hospital, mosque, market, and community space for people who will be living here. Water, electricity and gas connections will also be provided on smart utility method
The project area is located two kilometers west of the China-Bangladesh Friendship Bridge on the Buriganga river. The project is right beside the Dhaka-Mawa expressway. Roads of 12.19 to 36.58 meters in width will be built for commuting inside the residential township with jogging tracks. The road of 60.40 meters in width will be in front of the main entrance, connecting the area with the Dhaka-Mawa expressway.
Due to the completion of Padma Bridge, the commute between this project area, Dhaka, and the southern districts has become much easier. According to the people concerned, the demand for this project increased 10 times due to the Padma Bridge.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
NBL Dhaka North holds business review meeting
MBL, SME Foundation sign deal to avail govt fund
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Oil stays near multi-month lows on demand worries
US-Bangla resumes Dhaka-Bangkok flights September 1
NBR supports Made in Bangladesh brand: Chairman
Robi leans on green power to ease pressure on national grid


Latest News
Production at Barapukuria Coal Mine resumes
Transit: Indian ship arrives at Mongla port for trial run
Shakib may make mistake, we're trying to fix it: Jalal
Top Pakistan Taliban leader killed in Afghanistan roadside attack
Dhaka condemns attack on civilians in Gaza, Al Aqsa Mosque
Fuel price soared up due to global crisis: Hasan
Motorcyclist sets his bike on fire in Rajshahi
BNP announces two-day programme to protest fuel price hike
Ukraine court jails Russian soldier for firing tank at apartment block
Child killed being hit by train in city
Most Read News
Fuel price raise linked to long-term energy security
Gustavo Petro sworn in as Colombia's 1st leftist president
RAB seizes 1.90 lakh yaba pills from a truck's fuel tank
UN chief: Any attack on a nuclear plant 'suicidal'
Woman police officers: Our pride
Police break up Muslim gathering in Kashmir, dozens detained
Shiite Muslims take part in a Muharram procession
93rd birth anniversary of Bangamata
Different student organisations stage sit-in programme
Bangamata's 92nd birth anniversary today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft