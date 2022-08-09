

AB Bank acts as escrow agent in Rajuk Jhilmil flat project

As part of project's progress, AB Bank recently signed an agreement as the escrow agent of the project at Pan pacific Dhaka, Sharif Ahmed MP, State Minister, Ministry of Housing and Public Works graced the signing ceremony. Also present were Md. Shahid Ullah Khandaker, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Public Works, and Her Excellency Haznah Md. Hashim, High Commissioner of Malaysia to the People's Republic of Bangladesh, says a press release.

Md. Anisur Rahman Miah, PAA, Chairman, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), and Dr Sharifah Sabrina, Chairman SVC Jhilmil Residential Bd Ltd (Project Company) signed the Escrow Agreement together with Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank Limited appointing AB Bank as the Escrow Bank for the Project.

According to the sources at RAJUK, around 14,000 residential apartments will be constructed in the Jhilmil Residential Area in Keraniganj.

SVC Jhilmil Residential BD Limited, a project company of Malaysia-based BNG Global Holdings will be implementing the project via a Public-Private Partnership (PPP). Upon completion of the project It will be the largest residential township in Bangladesh. According to the agreement, the project will be implemented on 160 acres of land with 3 types of apartments of sizes 2,200 sq ft, 1800 sq ft and 1,400 sq ft. comprising 20 and 25 storeys.

People involved with the project said that the private partner will bear all costs of the project. After that, RAJUK will pay back the cost in six installments.

All of the buildings will be constructed following the industrial building system (IBS), a modern way of constructing buildings. The entire construction will be done using RCC casting. Hence the buildings will be strong and earthquake resistant. 32% of the project area is allocated for the apartment buildings while 68% will remain open. Lake, park, playing field, walkway, jogging track, artificial fountain, and roads will be built in the empty space. There will be school, college, hospital, mosque, market, and community space for people who will be living here. Water, electricity and gas connections will also be provided on smart utility method

The project area is located two kilometers west of the China-Bangladesh Friendship Bridge on the Buriganga river. The project is right beside the Dhaka-Mawa expressway. Roads of 12.19 to 36.58 meters in width will be built for commuting inside the residential township with jogging tracks. The road of 60.40 meters in width will be in front of the main entrance, connecting the area with the Dhaka-Mawa expressway.

Due to the completion of Padma Bridge, the commute between this project area, Dhaka, and the southern districts has become much easier. According to the people concerned, the demand for this project increased 10 times due to the Padma Bridge.













