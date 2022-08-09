BD now a focused market for Apollo Tyres

Video
Published : Tuesday, 9 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Business Desk

Apollo Tyres, the leading tyre manufacturer with annual revenues of $ 2.8 billion, Monday announced the setting up of its office in Bangladesh.
Rajesh Dahiya, Vice President, Sales and Service (India, SAARC & Oceania), Apollo Tyres Ltd inaugurated the office in Dhaka, Bangladesh and also launched Apollo Apterra AT2 for the growing SUV segment, and Apollo Endutrax MA for the CV segment.
Apollo Tyres has tied up with Bangladesh-based IFAD group, one of the biggest business houses specialising in automobiles, which is also a distributor for Ashok Leyland. Due to the growing presence in this South Asian country, Apollo Tyres has opened an office with sales and service teams to cater to the customer base.
Commenting on the office inauguration and launch of two new tyres, Rajesh Dahiya, Vice President, Sales & Service (India, SAARC & Oceania), Apollo Tyres Ltd said, "Over the past few years we have been making steady inroads into the market here. Our product range, few of which has been exclusively developed for the Bangladesh market, especially truck-bus bias tyres, has been performing very well. With the growing radialisation, we are now looking at capturing the CV radial market as well with this all-wheel Apollo Endutrax MA."
Taskeen Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director, IFAD Group said, "IFAD is proud to carry the banner of Apollo Tyres as one of the most sought after tyres in Bangladesh. Together we have served the market with not only good products, but an excellent distribution network to serve our customers at the right place and right time. We are proud to be a part of this dealer meet where we are all individuals serving the global purpose of Apollo together to be the leading tyre brand. I'm confident we will make it."


