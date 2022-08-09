Indian ship docks in Mongla on trial run for using BD ports



MPA Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa and Assistant High Commissioner of India to Khulna Inderojit Sagar and other officials inaugurate unloading of goods from India ship M V Rishad Rian at Mongla Port on Monday.

Out of the four Indian ships selected for the trial run the first ship M V Rishad Rian left Kolkata Port through Jack Shipping Agent, Mongla Port Authority (MPA) Secretary Md Makruzzaman told The Daily Observer.

The ship loaded with 16.38 tonnes iron pipe wrapped in 70 packages in one container and 8.5 tonnes prefoam wrapped in 249 packages in other container arrived at Mongla Port.

Unloading prefoam at the Mongla port, the ship will move towards Asam port after touching Bibirbazar-Simantopur boundary near Cumilla land port, he said.

Assistant High Commissioner of India to Khulna in Bangladesh Inderojit Sagar, MPA Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa and high official of MPA were present during the unloading of goods.

Later, a meeting was held between the officials of Indian High Commission and MPA.

Talking to The Daily Observer, MPA Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa said, both the countries has sign a deed to use Mongla Sea Port on trial run basis for carrying Indian goods aiming to enhance trade speed in 13th India-Bangladesh group of Customs(JSC) meeting on March, 2022.

"As per the deed, this is the first trial run ship." He said.

A milestone has been created between India-Bangladesh for goods transportation through using Mongla Sea Port, he said, adding that economical ties become strengthen between two brotherhood countries through the activities.



