Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 August, 2022, 1:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Indian ship docks in Mongla on trial run for using BD ports

Published : Tuesday, 9 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Khulna Correspondent

MPA Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa and Assistant High Commissioner of India to Khulna Inderojit Sagar and other officials inaugurate unloading of goods from India ship M V Rishad Rian at Mongla Port on Monday.

MPA Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa and Assistant High Commissioner of India to Khulna Inderojit Sagar and other officials inaugurate unloading of goods from India ship M V Rishad Rian at Mongla Port on Monday.

KHULNA, Aug 8: As per the agreement between Bangladesh and India on the use of Chattogram and Mongla sea ports by the latter, an Indian ship M V Rishad Rian docked at the jetty no. 9 of Mongla port on Monday.
Out of the four Indian ships selected for the trial run the first ship M V Rishad Rian left Kolkata Port through Jack Shipping Agent, Mongla Port Authority (MPA) Secretary Md Makruzzaman told The Daily Observer.
The ship loaded with 16.38 tonnes iron pipe wrapped in 70 packages in one container and 8.5 tonnes prefoam wrapped in 249 packages in other container arrived at Mongla Port.
Unloading prefoam at the Mongla port, the ship will move towards Asam port after touching Bibirbazar-Simantopur boundary near Cumilla land port, he said.
Assistant High Commissioner of India to Khulna in Bangladesh Inderojit Sagar, MPA Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa and high official of MPA were present during the unloading of goods.
Later, a meeting was held between the officials of Indian High Commission and MPA.
Talking to The Daily Observer, MPA Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa said, both the countries has sign a deed to use Mongla Sea Port on trial run basis for carrying Indian goods aiming to enhance trade speed in 13th India-Bangladesh group of Customs(JSC) meeting on March, 2022.
"As per the deed, this is the first trial run ship." He said.
 A milestone has been created between India-Bangladesh for goods transportation through using Mongla Sea Port, he said, adding that economical ties become strengthen between two brotherhood countries through the activities.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
NBL Dhaka North holds business review meeting
MBL, SME Foundation sign deal to avail govt fund
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Oil stays near multi-month lows on demand worries
US-Bangla resumes Dhaka-Bangkok flights September 1
NBR supports Made in Bangladesh brand: Chairman
Robi leans on green power to ease pressure on national grid


Latest News
Production at Barapukuria Coal Mine resumes
Transit: Indian ship arrives at Mongla port for trial run
Shakib may make mistake, we're trying to fix it: Jalal
Top Pakistan Taliban leader killed in Afghanistan roadside attack
Dhaka condemns attack on civilians in Gaza, Al Aqsa Mosque
Fuel price soared up due to global crisis: Hasan
Motorcyclist sets his bike on fire in Rajshahi
BNP announces two-day programme to protest fuel price hike
Ukraine court jails Russian soldier for firing tank at apartment block
Child killed being hit by train in city
Most Read News
Fuel price raise linked to long-term energy security
Gustavo Petro sworn in as Colombia's 1st leftist president
RAB seizes 1.90 lakh yaba pills from a truck's fuel tank
UN chief: Any attack on a nuclear plant 'suicidal'
Woman police officers: Our pride
Police break up Muslim gathering in Kashmir, dozens detained
Shiite Muslims take part in a Muharram procession
93rd birth anniversary of Bangamata
Different student organisations stage sit-in programme
Bangamata's 92nd birth anniversary today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft