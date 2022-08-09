Video
Tuesday, 9 August, 2022
Home Business

Import of basic raw materials by BD RMG sector surges

Published : Tuesday, 9 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Business Correspondent

import of basic raw materials used to produce apparel items in Bangladesh increased in the first six months of 2022 as the demand for apparels were raising globally.
The raising imports have attributed to appreciation of dollar against local currency taka, reports New Delhi-based textile news portal Apparel Resources
Imports of yarn, cotton, knitted and woven fabrics skyrocketed so much that their combined value in the January-June period of 2022 almost equalled that of the whole of last year even if according to data from Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), textile millers in Bangladesh purchased yarn worth $2.66 billion in January-June, accounting for 76 per cent of the total import value of $3.5 billion in the previous year.
Further, $2.21 billion worth of woven fabrics was imported in the first half of this year, representing nearly 70 per cent of the item procured in 2021, while the country's knitters, reportedly, bought fabrics worth US $ 1.29 billion in the first half of 2022 from international sources, which is more than three-fifth of the US $ 2 billion spent in 2021.




