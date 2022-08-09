BD FDI grows 50pc to $888.5m in Jan-March

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Bangladesh rose by 50.14 per cent to $ 888.48 million in the first quarter (January-March) of the ongoing 2022, compared to the same period in the previous year, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data.

FDI during the same period last year was $592 million, even if FDI in the form of equity capital also skyrocketed 105.26 per cent to $ 288.33 million during the first three months of the current calendar year, marking an increase from that of $140.47 million of the same period of last year.

According to people in know of things, investment increased due to global economic activities returning to normalcy even if FDI inflow in Bangladesh took a hit in 2020, declining 10.8 per cent year-on-year, on account of the global outbreak of COVID-19.











