Ctg Customs realises 15pc VAT from bitumen importers

The Chattogram Customs House has started to realise VAT from the business houses which imported bitumen and got it released without paying revenue as per amended Statutory Regulatory Orders (SRO).

It already served notice upon three importers for realising VAT against seven released consignments. The customs realised Tk 43 lakh from an importer as against the released bitumen.

On June 28 last, the National Board of Revenue (NRB) issued an amended SRO providing for 15 percent VAT on the imported bitumen with effect from June 29.

As 15 percent VAT was not inducted into the computer system, the three importers took the chance and got seven consignments released without paying the revenue, sources said.

By the end of July, the evasion of VAT came to the notice of the customs officials. The situation prompted the Chattogram Customs House to contact NBR to induct the VAT issue into the computer system.

Roksana Khatun, Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram customs house, said: "The 15 VAT was not inducted into ASYCUDA World system of the NBR due to technical glitch. Seven consignments were released as per previous rules. When the issue came to notice, we served notice upon the importers. In response, an importer paid Tk 43 lakh in VAT. Two other importers will make payment upon receipt of the notices. There is no scope for the VAT to be unrealised."

The three importers in question are Kamal and Brothers, Dhaka Concrete and Dean and Company.



