China greets BD on Int’l Friendship Day

Published : Tuesday, 9 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh and China are working to promote common prosperity and shared benefits for the people, accelerating the development of both the countries.
"The long-standing friendship between Bangladesh and China is accelerating. We believe this friendship will take the two countries to unlimited heights. Happy Friendship Day, dear Bangladesh," said a post on the Chinese
Embassy's verified Facebook page on Sunday night.
Both the countries have considered each other indispensable partners for the past 47 years, with a strong belief in the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and mutual non-aggression, said the embassy highlighting non-interference in each other's internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit, and peaceful coexistence.
 During the visit of Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Dhaka, the foreign ministers reassured their commitments to a "strategic partnership of cooperation" between the two countries and pledged to elevate it to a new level through deepening mutually beneficial cooperation.
During the meeting, they talked about different issues including bilateral trade and investment, development cooperation, the Covid-19 pandemic response, renewable energy, science and technology, cultural cooperation, people-to-people connections, and cooperation in international fora.
They also discussed the Global Development Initiative and jointly explored the opportunity for cooperation on some other new aspects.
Wang elaborated on China's standing on Taiwan and appreciated Bangladesh's consistent one-China policy.
He also ensured the expeditious return of all Bangladeshi students to China to resume studies.
Other issues of importance, including repatriation of the Rohingyas to their place of origin, were also discussed.


