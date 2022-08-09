New opposition alliance 'Ganatantra Mancha' launched

'Ganatantra Mancha', a new platform of seven opposition parties, was launched on Monday with the objective to oust the government through a united movement.

The components of the alliance are Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Rob), Nagorik Oikya, Bangladesher Biplobi Workers Party, Gonosamhati Andolon, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Bhasani Onusari Parishad and Rastra Sangskar Andolon.

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Rob) President ASM Abdur Rob made a formal announcement about the platform at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU).

He said they floated the alliance due to the

unavoidable necessity of history for building Bangladesh based on the spirit of the liberation war and the aspirations of people.

"This platform has been formed with an aim to oust the dictatorial government, changing the state's governance system, ensuring the constitutional reform and repairing the state," Rob said.

He urged people from all walks of life, including journalists, lawyers, professionals, workers, students, teachers, engineers, doctors, intellectuals and the youth to join the platform for carrying out a struggle for rebuilding the nation.

The JSD president alleged that the current government has got isolated from people as it has usurped power by rigging votes. "We make an open declaration that you must go and you must quit power. This government will be overthrown through a mass upsurge." He said their alliance will wage a movement for the restoration of democracy. "We call upon people to join the movement. Everyone must take to the streets for democracy."

Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna presented the framework of the 'Ganotantra Manch' at the press conference.

He said the country's people want a greater united movement on the streets with specific goals for bringing a change in the government. "That's why we consider it an urgent duty to take to the streets by forging a greater unity of political parties, people of all strata, all organisations and social forces as per the aspirations of people."

Manna said their platform thinks it will not be possible to restore people's voting rights, and democratic system, and establish a polls-time interim government for a fair and credible election without removing the current 'fascist' regime.

He said the objective of their alliance is to force the government to step down, dissolve parliament and hand over power to an interim government based on a political consensus.

"This interim government will reconstitute the Election Commission, make necessary administrative reforms, make appropriate reforms in the Political Party Registration Act, RPO and the electoral laws to ensure a citizen's right to vote, and abolish the EVM system," Manna said.

He said Ganatantra Mancha will stage a demonstration in the capital on Aug 11 in protest against repressions, attacks and brutality by police, the increase in prices of goods, fuel and the government's indifference to public suffering.

Before the 2018 election, JSD, Nagorik Oikya and Gonoforum together with BNP had formed a political platform, Jatiya Oikyafront. But the platform gradually became inactive after the election.

Meanwhile, BNP initiated talks with the opposition political parties on May 24 last to work out the outline for launching a united movement against the government.

Amid BNP's ongoing talks with the political parties, Ganatantra Mancha started its journey on Monday. -UNB











