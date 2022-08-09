Two mayors of Dhaka get Minister status, Ctg-N’ganj State Minister

The mayors of two city corporations of Dhaka - Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DNCC) have been given the status of Cabinet Minister while two other mayors of Chattogram and Narayanganj city corporations have been given the status of State Minister.

Giving the status, a notification was issued on Monday (August 8, 2022) from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

According the notice, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given permission to renew the status of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Narayanganj City Corporation Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy and Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury.

The notification, signed by PMO Director General (Executive Cell) Al Mamun Murshed, also urged the Cabinet Secretary, Cabinet Division and Bangladesh Secretariat to take further steps in order to publish the gazette with new statuses to the four mayors.

According to the notification, the decision would come to an effect immediately.















