RMG exports to US jumped up by 60.30pc last month

Bangladesh's export of readymade garment (RMG) products to the US market has increased by 60.30 per cent in July, the first month of this fiscal year than the previous month of June of last FY.

In July, the country's RMG exporters have exported products of US$1.89 billion to the US market, according to the statement of the US Department of Commerce's Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA) data source.

As per the OTEXA data for the month of June, our export to the US market has increased by more than 60 per cent.

But you have to understand that these orders were placed in May when the global situation was not as volatile as now. We have been pointing to the fact that this growth is just a short term phenomena, not a sustainable one and we are already getting an impression from the global brands and buyers in favor of that. The revenge shopping which popped up among the US customers have already been declining, said Mohiuddin Rubel, Director of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

He said that you are well aware of the fact that due to the aftermath of Covid-19 and geopolitical crisis, global trade and economy is going through a dire situation right now. High fuel price and shortage of supply is portraying a negative impact on the global scenario.

Sources said that since we operate in the global market, our industry has also been affected by this. Price of Yarn increased by 62 per cent in last 1.5 year, Freight cost increased by 500 per cent, Dyes, Chemical cost increased by almost 60 per cent, Minimum wages increased by 7.5 per cent in the beginning of the last year, and as a result our Average production cost has been increased by 40 per cent to 45 per cent in last 5 year. Along with that, productivity and efficiency is a major concern for us. Average productivity in Bangladesh is around 45 per cent, while productivity in Vietnam is 55 per cent and in Turkey around 70 per cent.

Rubel said in this crisis situation, entrepreneurs are getting back up support from their respective governments which is helping them to stay afloat. We also want some kind of policy support from our Government. This industry has always been blessed by Government support and we are grateful for that. Like before, we can only overcome this difficult situation through collaboration and supportive measures.

"Meanwhile, we manufacturers are also trying to overcome the vulnerabilities like product and market overconcentration, absence in the niche market, improvement of backward linkage industries etc. We are trying to remain competitive by minimizing the cost and increasing our efficiency and productivity," he said.

According to OTEXA, Bangladesh has long been the third largest garment exporter in the US market. Last year, Bangladesh reached a new milestone in the export of manufactured garments to the US market. In the outgoing fiscal year 2021-22, the country exported ready-made garments worth $ 9 billion, which is Tk 84,198 crore in local Taka. This export is 51.57 per cent more than last fiscal year 2020-21. In that fiscal year, the United States exported $5.94 billion worth of clothing.

Due to the good growth in the US market, at the fiscal year 2021-22, the total export of ready-made garments was worth Tk 4,261 crore. In this case, the growth has been 35.47 per cent. Apparel exports were worth $3,145 million in the fiscal year 2020-21.

Even after the war with Ukraine, the export of clothing to the Russian market has not decreased much. In the last fiscal year, Russia exported $58 billion worth of garments. The previous fiscal year's exports were worth $ 59 billion.

Mohammad Hatem, first vice-president of BKMEA, an association of knitwear manufacturers, said, "We think the demand for ready-made garments in Bangladesh for US buyers will continue to grow." According to our estimates, the country's export growth will be more than 25 per cent this year.

"There are a lot of orders in the factories," Hatem said. Entrepreneurs are able to charge a little more than before for that. Hopefully, in the coming months, net garment exports will grow by more than 20 percent.

However, he noted that exporters were not relieved by the volatile yarn prices.

Shahidullah Azim, vice-president of BGMEA, said, a lot of orders are coming from US brands and buyers. The United States has a lot of orders until next June-July. If there is no new problem, we expect the country to have this high growth in exports."

Meanwhile, the United States has always been a big market for Bangladeshi clothing. After the collapse of Rana Plaza in 2013, the working environment of the garment factory. Exports to the market decreased when the question arose. The situation began to change in 2019 due to the trade war between China and the United States. Bangladesh has also made great progress in improving the working environment of the factory.












