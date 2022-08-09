Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 August, 2022, 1:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Blocked blood vessel treatment without surgery at BSMMU

Published : Tuesday, 9 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent  

No need to amputate hands, feet and fingers due to blocked blood vessels any more. It is possible to protect such patients from limb loss only through non-operative treatment said medical experts.
Specialist doctors of the vascular department said these things in a seminar organized on the latest
information on the treatment of vascular diseases at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Monday.
It has reported in the seminar that due to blood vessel disease, people can lose limbs or even die. Patients who are not possible to be operated on can currently be treated without surgery to save their organs.
Gangrene in the leg occurs due to blocked blood vessels. Earlier, it was common to say that the leg should be amputated in case of gangrene. However, it is currently possible to cure this disease without surgery by creating new blood vessels through Stem-cell therapy and Prostaglandin therapy.
The doctors said that the Vascular Department of BSMMU has all kinds of modern treatment options starting from laser treatment for varicose veins or crooked veins. Moreover, treatment with Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) without cutting the tortuous vein will soon be available.
Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor of BSMMU, said "The current administration is developing BSMMU in such a way that all types of modern treatment can be provided here. So that patients do not have to go outside the country for treatment, more importance is now being given to the development of those matters which did not improve much in the past. These include, plastic surgery, vascular surgery etc.
The Vice-Chancellor assured the necessary support for the overall development of the Department of Vascular Surgery.
An average of 10 patients is tested daily in the modern duplex scan lab of the Department of Vascular Surgery of BSMMU. Besides, 50 to 60 patients are receiving regular treatment in the outpatient department.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China holds fresh military drills around Taiwan
China greets BD on Int’l Friendship Day
New opposition alliance 'Ganatantra Mancha' launched
IGP can attend Police Summit at UN if there is no big problem: FS
Two mayors of Dhaka get Minister status, Ctg-N’ganj State Minister
RMG exports to US jumped up by 60.30pc last month
Locals residing on the left bank of River Teesta are living in dread
Blocked blood vessel treatment without surgery at BSMMU


Latest News
Production at Barapukuria Coal Mine resumes
Transit: Indian ship arrives at Mongla port for trial run
Shakib may make mistake, we're trying to fix it: Jalal
Top Pakistan Taliban leader killed in Afghanistan roadside attack
Dhaka condemns attack on civilians in Gaza, Al Aqsa Mosque
Fuel price soared up due to global crisis: Hasan
Motorcyclist sets his bike on fire in Rajshahi
BNP announces two-day programme to protest fuel price hike
Ukraine court jails Russian soldier for firing tank at apartment block
Child killed being hit by train in city
Most Read News
Fuel price raise linked to long-term energy security
Gustavo Petro sworn in as Colombia's 1st leftist president
RAB seizes 1.90 lakh yaba pills from a truck's fuel tank
UN chief: Any attack on a nuclear plant 'suicidal'
Woman police officers: Our pride
Police break up Muslim gathering in Kashmir, dozens detained
Shiite Muslims take part in a Muharram procession
93rd birth anniversary of Bangamata
Different student organisations stage sit-in programme
Bangamata's 92nd birth anniversary today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft