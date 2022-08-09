Blocked blood vessel treatment without surgery at BSMMU

No need to amputate hands, feet and fingers due to blocked blood vessels any more. It is possible to protect such patients from limb loss only through non-operative treatment said medical experts.

Specialist doctors of the vascular department said these things in a seminar organized on the latest

information on the treatment of vascular diseases at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Monday.

It has reported in the seminar that due to blood vessel disease, people can lose limbs or even die. Patients who are not possible to be operated on can currently be treated without surgery to save their organs.

Gangrene in the leg occurs due to blocked blood vessels. Earlier, it was common to say that the leg should be amputated in case of gangrene. However, it is currently possible to cure this disease without surgery by creating new blood vessels through Stem-cell therapy and Prostaglandin therapy.

The doctors said that the Vascular Department of BSMMU has all kinds of modern treatment options starting from laser treatment for varicose veins or crooked veins. Moreover, treatment with Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) without cutting the tortuous vein will soon be available.

Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor of BSMMU, said "The current administration is developing BSMMU in such a way that all types of modern treatment can be provided here. So that patients do not have to go outside the country for treatment, more importance is now being given to the development of those matters which did not improve much in the past. These include, plastic surgery, vascular surgery etc.

The Vice-Chancellor assured the necessary support for the overall development of the Department of Vascular Surgery.

An average of 10 patients is tested daily in the modern duplex scan lab of the Department of Vascular Surgery of BSMMU. Besides, 50 to 60 patients are receiving regular treatment in the outpatient department.











