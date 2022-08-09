US dollar soars to record Tk115 in open market

Price of a US dollar in the open market soared to Tk115 on Monday due to its rising demands both in trade and other purposes.

Though in banks the greenback is being sold in the controlled prices, in kerb market it is haywire and is sold at record highest Tk115 creating a history in appreciation of any foreign currency in the country.

Earlier, on July 26 last, the price of the dollar had reached a record of Tk112 on the open market.

Foreign currency dealer selling dollars in the kerb market in the Motijheel area of the capital said, the price of dollar is increasing in the kerb market due to a shortage of the greenback. On Sunday, the price of dollar was Tk111-111.5 in the kerb market.

On Monday, the interbank rate of dollar was fixed at Tk94.95.

Bankers are optimistic of stabilizing local currency Taka and US Dollar exchange rates within few days as oil prices are lowering in the international market and in the mean time Bangladesh Bank (BB) has taken several measures in recent time.

The BB new governor also assured this at a meeting last week that within two months everything will be normalized.

The BB injected $96 million to the banks at Tk94.70 per dollar on Wednesday last and earlier to that it also sold $7 billion to the banks to stabilize dollar price., he said while in a speaking in a media briefing last week.5









