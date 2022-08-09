Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 August, 2022, 1:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US dollar soars to record Tk115 in open market

Published : Tuesday, 9 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Business Correspondent

Price of a US dollar in the open market soared to Tk115 on Monday due to its rising demands both in trade and other purposes.
Though in banks the greenback is being sold in the controlled prices, in kerb market it is haywire and is sold at record highest Tk115 creating a history in appreciation of any foreign currency in the country.
Earlier, on July 26 last, the price of the dollar had reached a record of Tk112 on the open market.
Foreign currency dealer selling dollars in the kerb market in the Motijheel area of the capital said, the price of dollar is increasing in the kerb market due to a shortage of the greenback. On Sunday, the price of dollar was Tk111-111.5 in the kerb market.
On Monday, the interbank rate of dollar was fixed at Tk94.95.
Bankers are optimistic of stabilizing local currency Taka  and US Dollar exchange rates within few days as oil prices are lowering in the international market and in the mean time Bangladesh Bank (BB) has taken several measures in recent time.
The BB new governor also assured this at a meeting last week that within two months everything will be normalized.
The BB injected $96 million to the banks at Tk94.70 per dollar on Wednesday last and earlier to that it also sold $7 billion to the banks to stabilize dollar price., he said while in a speaking in a media briefing last week.5


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China holds fresh military drills around Taiwan
China greets BD on Int’l Friendship Day
New opposition alliance 'Ganatantra Mancha' launched
IGP can attend Police Summit at UN if there is no big problem: FS
Two mayors of Dhaka get Minister status, Ctg-N’ganj State Minister
RMG exports to US jumped up by 60.30pc last month
Locals residing on the left bank of River Teesta are living in dread
Blocked blood vessel treatment without surgery at BSMMU


Latest News
Production at Barapukuria Coal Mine resumes
Transit: Indian ship arrives at Mongla port for trial run
Shakib may make mistake, we're trying to fix it: Jalal
Top Pakistan Taliban leader killed in Afghanistan roadside attack
Dhaka condemns attack on civilians in Gaza, Al Aqsa Mosque
Fuel price soared up due to global crisis: Hasan
Motorcyclist sets his bike on fire in Rajshahi
BNP announces two-day programme to protest fuel price hike
Ukraine court jails Russian soldier for firing tank at apartment block
Child killed being hit by train in city
Most Read News
Fuel price raise linked to long-term energy security
Gustavo Petro sworn in as Colombia's 1st leftist president
RAB seizes 1.90 lakh yaba pills from a truck's fuel tank
UN chief: Any attack on a nuclear plant 'suicidal'
Woman police officers: Our pride
Police break up Muslim gathering in Kashmir, dozens detained
Shiite Muslims take part in a Muharram procession
93rd birth anniversary of Bangamata
Different student organisations stage sit-in programme
Bangamata's 92nd birth anniversary today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft