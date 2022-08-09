Video
Holy Ashura today

Published : Tuesday, 9 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109

The holy Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hossain Ibn Ali (RA), a grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), will be observed across the country
today with due religious solemnity.
Today is the 10th day of the month of Muharram in Hijri calendar. This day is well-known as the "Holy Ashura".
 It is regarded as the day of Karbala, a 'mourning and heartbreaking event', which has special religious significance for the Muslim community across the globe.
Muslims across the world recall the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hossain (RA) along with his family members and 72 followers, who embraced martyrdom in 680 AD in the desert of Karbala on the banks of the Euphrates River in Iraq while fighting for truth and justice against the Yazid forces.
Their self-sacrifice at Karbala Maidan to uphold the great ideals of Islam, the religion of peace and harmony, is shining in the history of humanity.
On the eve of the holy Ashura, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday issued separate messages, paying deep respect to Hazrat Imam Hossain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala.
The day is a public holiday.    -BSS


